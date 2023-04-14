Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"

MUMBAI :Get ready for an electrifying ride as Arti Singh makes her much-awaited debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's upcoming family drama "Shravani".  The show promises to be a heartwarming journey that will capture your heart from the very first moment. However, with Arti Singh's inclusion in the cast, the show has taken an intriguing turn and promises to be a high-octane family drama.

As a versatile actor who has won the hearts of millions with her performances, Arti Singh is all set to showcase her acting prowess in a completely different avatar. Arti will play the role of Chandra Chachi and this will mark her debut in a negative role, and she's excited about facing the challenge and surprise her fans with a powerful performance that keeps them soaked in cent percent TV drama. With her incredible talent and the rest of the talented support cast and crew, the show is touted to be an unforgettable experience for the viewers.

The show brings an enchanting tale to life. Arti Singh's fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the screen, and this role is sure to leave a lasting impression. In a recent interview, Arti expressed her excitement about her debut in a negative role and said that she wanted to push the envelope and surprise her fans with every project.

Arti Singh expressed her eagerness to surprise the audience with every project she takes on. While people have been speculating that she might return with a show where she will play a stereotypical 'maa' or 'bahu' character, Arti is determined to take the stride and challenge herself. She stated, "I want to keep surprising my fans and myself with the roles I take on. I don't want to limit myself to playing just one type of character. That's why I am excited to play the role of a villain, it's a completely new challenge for me and I am ready to give it my all."

As fans gear up to witness her transformation into a fierce and formidable character, it is time to stay tuned for Shemaroo Umang's updates as the show promises to be an exciting and intriguing journey. With Arti Singh leading the way, this show is sure to be a hit and one that audiences won't want to miss! So, buckle up and get ready to be mesmerized by Arti Singh's exceptional performance in "Shravani".


   

Arti Singh Umang Arti Singh TellyChakkar
