Artists of Sony SAB's ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ come together to celebrate the success of the show

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 20:14
Pashminna

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke' narrates the shared heartwarming love story of Pashminna (Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani) against the backdrop of picturesque Kashmir.  Started as a finite series, the show has reached its conclusion and will air the finale episode on March 23. Recently, the artists, along with the producers Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, came together to celebrate the success of the show. Dressed to the nines, the artists Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Rakesh Kaul, Gauri Pradhan, Krissan Barretto, and Guddi Maruti let their hair loose as they celebrated the milestone.

A glimpse of their celebration:
 

Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke Sony Sab Nishant Malkani Isha Sharma Rakesh Kaul Gauri Pradhan Krissan Barretto Guddi Maruti Siddharth Malhotra Sapna Malhotra  Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 20:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
MUMBAI: NATIONAL, 19th March 2024: With only 9 days to go for the release of the greatest ever survival adventure, the...
Ikkis: Agastya Nanda joins hands with THIS famous costar of grandfather Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI: Maddock Films is known to make some amazing projects with many well-known actors and mind-blowing stories. The...
Jhanak SPOILER: Shrishti steals Jhanak's limelight by calling her a maid
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Rukmini faces huge humiliation
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Mirzapur S3: Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi to fight for the throne in this season
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved shows of all time is Mirzapur, the series that has great names like Pankaj...
Artists of Sony SAB's ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ come together to celebrate the success of the show
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke' narrates the shared heartwarming love story of Pashminna (...
Recent Stories
Prithviraj
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar on playing Bela in Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi: She is like how our mothers were when we were growing up
Dheeraj Dhoopar
He is just too good and sweet: Yesha Rughani on working with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Rabb Se Hai Dua
Kavya
“With the 9 - month leap, viewers will see a rebooted version of Kavya!” says Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Jaanaki
Mukta Arts' first television show 'Jaanaki' tops TRP charts with a whopping 2.95 points, Subhash Ghai congratulates the team
1
Anuj Sachdeva proves his mettle; juggles two contrasting characters in Sony SAB’s 'Dhruv Tara'
Vanshaj
Yukti's search for Dadababu causes chaos and an unexpected turn of events in Sony SAB's Vanshaj