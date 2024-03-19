Artists of Sony SAB's ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ come together to celebrate the success of the show

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke' narrates the shared heartwarming love story of Pashminna (Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani) against the backdrop of picturesque Kashmir. Started as a finite series, the show has reached its conclusion and will air the finale episode on March 23. Recently, the artists, along with the producers Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, came together to celebrate the success of the show. Dressed to the nines, the artists Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Rakesh Kaul, Gauri Pradhan, Krissan Barretto, and Guddi Maruti let their hair loose as they celebrated the milestone.

A glimpse of their celebration:

