Arun Govil gave up a bad habit because of the love he received as Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly COVID-19 has made the entertainment industry come to a standstill and hence to fill in the telecast space, channels are bringing back old yet cult and popular Television shows.

The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness to the audience. The show has been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following the show.

The show has actors like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog and Samir Rajda amongst others.

The cast of Ramayan received immense love and respect from the viewers. Within no time of its telecast, the actors captivated the hearts and minds of the audience and it became a ritual for many families to watch Ramayan religiously with family.

Arun Govli as Ram received immense faith from the audience. A lot of people actually believed that he is Lord Ram. Receiving so much admiration from the viewers, made Arun responsible about his public image and the fact that people would follow what he does and hence he started to avoid smoking in public.

