Arun Govil, Nitesh Bhardwaj to Dara Singh: TV actors who are worshipped as Gods!

The characters are depicted in such a beautiful way that the actors playing the roles of Gods are seen as the almighty in real life too! Here’s taking a browse through the TV actors who nailed their roles as Gods on television…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:03
Arun Govil

MUMBAI: If there is something which our country is extremely proud of it is the rich culture, heritage and the deep rooted belief mythological stories which we have grown up watching and which are passed on from one generation to another. There is no surprise that out Indian television shows also showcase this same mythological in an elaborated way which not only entertains people of all age groups but also informs us as well.

The characters are depicted in such a beautiful way that the actors playing the roles of Gods are seen as the almighty in real life too!

(Also Read: Exclusive! “I have never done any mythological show, this is my first experience doing it; I was actually nervous and panicking", Prachi Bansal talks about her role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show and more

Here’s taking a browse through the TV actors who nailed their roles as Gods on television!

Arun Govil

Arun played the role of Shri Ram in Ramayan and till date he is seen as Shri Ram.

Dara Singh

He’s the ultimate OG Hanumanji of television! Although Nirbhay Wadhwa has been seen as Hanuman ji in most of the shows these days, we cannot forget what Dara Singh brought to the table!

Nitesh Bhardwaj

Think of Lord Krishna and the first image that comes to our minds is that of Nitesh Bhardwaj. Nitesh remained etched in our minds as Lord Krishna. It was in 2013 that we saw a new face as Lord Krishna in 2013.

Dipika Chikhlia

Just like Lord Ram, think of Sita maa and the first face we can resonate with is that of Dipika Chikhlia. She has now become synonymous to Sita maa even today.

 Mohit Raina

Mohit played the role Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The actor has done some interesting and challenging roles post that but him as Lord Shiva is etched in our hearts and minds. In fact, the audiences claimed that he was the best looking Lord Shiva ever.

Abeer Soofi

Abeer’s role in Mere Sai impressed fans and the audience saw him and worshipped him as well on recognizing him wherever he went.

(Also Read:Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal

Do you have more actors and characters to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!

Abeer Soofi Mohit Raina Dipika Chikhlia Nitesh Bhardwaj Dara Singh Arun Govil Mythological Shows Mere Sai Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Lord Shiva Sita Maa Lord Krishna Hanumanji Nirbhay Wadhwa Shri Ram Ramayan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mismatched 3 sneak-peek out! Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli strikes the right chord
MUMBAI: National crush Rohit Saraf unveiled the first look of his much-awaited series, ‘Mismatched 3’ during the...
When Ranveer Singh said he wanted a daughter while Deepika Padukone said she dreamt of having 3 kids someday
MUMBAI :Just a few hours ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their first child...
Did you know? Yami Gautam was trained by real Army Personnel for action sequences in Article 370
MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam has brought to us a striking story with Article 370. The film has been shot in Kashmir and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami shares a glimpse of his spectacular transformation into a traditional puppet
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Love Is In The Air! Sunny Leone shares latest promo of Splitsvilla X5
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone is all set for the latest season of her popular show Splitsvilla. The actress shared a...
Vicky Kaushal’s mobile wallpaper is an adorable childhood picture of Katrina Kaif in ponytails; check out the picture
MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The...
Recent Stories
Deepika
When Ranveer Singh said he wanted a daughter while Deepika Padukone said she dreamt of having 3 kids someday
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Debina Bonnerjee
Gurmeet Chaudhary birthday: Wife Debina Bonnerjee shares heartfelt note with celebration video - WATCH
Sonarika
Wow! Here are some glimpses from Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev fame Sonarika Bhadoria's pre-wedding celebrations, take a look
ANUSHKA SEN
Congratulations! Anushka Sen purchases a new house, shows a glimpse of her new den
Het Makwana
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
Mayuresh Kshetramade
Incredible! Ramayan Star Mayuresh Kshetramade’s transitioned from acting to building a Rs 4,000 Crore company; Read on to know more!
Sita
Srimad Ramayan: Wow! Decoding Mata Sita’s exquisite attire from her wedding from the show