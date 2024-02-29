Arun Govil, Nitesh Bhardwaj to Dara Singh: TV actors who are worshipped as Gods!

MUMBAI: If there is something which our country is extremely proud of it is the rich culture, heritage and the deep rooted belief mythological stories which we have grown up watching and which are passed on from one generation to another. There is no surprise that out Indian television shows also showcase this same mythological in an elaborated way which not only entertains people of all age groups but also informs us as well.

The characters are depicted in such a beautiful way that the actors playing the roles of Gods are seen as the almighty in real life too!

Here’s taking a browse through the TV actors who nailed their roles as Gods on television!

Arun Govil

Arun played the role of Shri Ram in Ramayan and till date he is seen as Shri Ram.

Dara Singh

He’s the ultimate OG Hanumanji of television! Although Nirbhay Wadhwa has been seen as Hanuman ji in most of the shows these days, we cannot forget what Dara Singh brought to the table!

Nitesh Bhardwaj

Think of Lord Krishna and the first image that comes to our minds is that of Nitesh Bhardwaj. Nitesh remained etched in our minds as Lord Krishna. It was in 2013 that we saw a new face as Lord Krishna in 2013.

Dipika Chikhlia

Just like Lord Ram, think of Sita maa and the first face we can resonate with is that of Dipika Chikhlia. She has now become synonymous to Sita maa even today.

Mohit Raina

Mohit played the role Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The actor has done some interesting and challenging roles post that but him as Lord Shiva is etched in our hearts and minds. In fact, the audiences claimed that he was the best looking Lord Shiva ever.

Abeer Soofi

Abeer’s role in Mere Sai impressed fans and the audience saw him and worshipped him as well on recognizing him wherever he went.

Do you have more actors and characters to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!