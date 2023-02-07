Arun Mandola: We are busy all the time, but nobody knows where!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 20:25
Arun Mandola

MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola says that while people feel that they are occupied all the time, they are often not able to place their finger on what keeps them busy. In the world of social media and smartphones, it’s tough to find time for yourself, he adds.

“These days everyone is busy but nobody knows where their time is going. Marriages are ending drastically, and friendships are no more because everyone is busy but the question is where all are busy? We are slowly adapting to Western culture and the rest of the problem is created by social media distraction. Sometimes I think of opening an email but then I start scrolling through Instagram and after 5 minutes I realize what I am doing here. I have put a 30-mins lock on social media because now it's an addiction. Somewhere social media is a blessing but only if you are using it to a limit. We humans should change our habits otherwise it will be difficult for humanity,” he says.

He adds, “Actually, I hate my phone and social media but the problem is phones and social media have become part of our lives. Our maximum work is on the phone so people also have no option and that’s why everyone is busy in life because they are getting everything on the phone. For groceries and all BLINK IT, flight tickets MAKE MY TRIP, Hotels OYO, Daily Travelling UBER OLA, Food ZOMATO even these days you can reduce your weight like you are purchasing Bhaji from Mandi. ‘2-kilo chest se kam kar do, 5 kilo hips kam kar do, Sides mein curve de do’. So, whatever you think of, you will get on the phone. When I was in my town Delhi, I used to buy vegetables from the weekly Bazaar and it was a great experience. The current situation is also very good but now we humans become magicians. Think and get everything very easily in just 5/10mins.”

He says that this situation should change quickly. “A few years back life was hard and too much physical and mental effort but now only mental effort. Maybe after some time, our physical appearance will change and we will evolve after 1000 years. But I feel health campaigns should start in India before we evolve or dissolve,” he says.


 

Arun Mandola TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 20:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Arun Mandola: We are busy all the time, but nobody knows where!
MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola says that while people feel that they are occupied all the time, they are often not able to...
Hitesh Bharadwaj: Feels nice to see Udaariyaan crossing 700 episodes!
MUMBAI: Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj says that he feels proud to be associated with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam holds Lakshmi responsible
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played
MUMBAI:Actress Akangsha Rawat, who plays Diti, a negative character in Shiv Shakti, says that it has been challenging....
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhimanyu wants Abhinav and Akshara to be around Abhir?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj: Feels nice to see Udaariyaan crossing 700 episodes!
Akangsha Rawat
Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki on Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani completing 600 episodes: The responsibilities have only increased now
CHild artists
MUST READ! From Aria Sakaria to Asmi Deo; child actors who are currently gaining recognition
tv shows
KYA BAAT HAI! 5 television shows that had their spin offs
Rhea Chakraborty
MTV Roadies 19: What! Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional and recalls being called names after a constant narrates her story of abuse