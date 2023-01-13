Asha Parekh goes down memory lane on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 17:38
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running singing reality show format that has been ruling the hearts of audiences for almost 3 decades. After introducing the world to talented powerhouses like Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravijani, Kunal Ganjawala, Sugandha Mishra, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, and Vaishali Mhade who have carved a name for themselves in the industry, Zee TV is giving some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine once again with the 9th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. This season has a fresh panel of judges with Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan mentoring the kids and comedienne Bharti Singh entertaining one and all as the show’s host.

The top 8 contestants have become household names because of their talent and this weekend the viewers will surely have a gala time as legendary actress Asha Parekh will be seen gracing the special episode - ‘Celebrating Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh’. While all the contestants gave their best performance and sang wonderfully, it was contestants Rafa and Devika’s performance to the song ‘Kya Janu Sajan’ and ‘Aaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon’ that made Asha reminisce about her good old days when she used to shoot day and night for 2 different movies at the same time.

Asha Parekh mentioned, “I was shooting for two different movies at the same time, during those days, I used to shoot for ‘Teesri Manzil’ in the day-time, and at night, for ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. Since I was working round the clock, I got infected with Typhoid, however, I still insisted on doing the shoot because a grand set was created for the song. Unfortunately, one day when I was shooting, I fainted around 1 o’clock at night and the shoot came to a halt.  After that, I was on complete bed rest for approximately 15 to 20 days. And because only the beginning of the song was shot, the rest of the song was later shot at two to three different sets. While the whole film was black & white, we shot this song in colour format. It was beautiful.”

While Asha Parekh’s revelation left everyone in awe, wait till you watch all the contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs perform this weekend.
 
Watch all the wonderful performances on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 17:38

