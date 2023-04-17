Ashi Singh aces the ‘Dhavani’ South Indian look for an upcoming track in Zee TV’s Meet

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! While Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, and Shagun Pandey of Manmeet post the 1-year leap in the show, the new twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked on to their television screens.

The latest track of Meet witnessed how Shagun (Sumit Singh) resentfully attacks Manmeet in disguise of Meet Hooda so that everyone thinks it’s her. When Sarkar (Manmeet’s father) got to know that it was Meet who tried to ambush Manmeet, he kidnapped her. However, in order to prove her innocence and bring forward the real culprit, Meet Hooda will be seen escaping from Sarkar’s goons and enter ‘Sangwan’ house in disguise of a South Indian woman- Meenakshi. To don the same look, Ashi Singh has gone under full transformation. In fact, she is looking totally unrecognizable in the ‘Dhavani’ outfit, long curly hair, dusky complexion, unibrows and spectacles look. Ashi is really excited about this new avatar of her’s and is doing a lot of hard work to get the nuances right of her disguise character.

Ashi Singh mentioned, “Although I am really excited about the upcoming track in the show, but carrying the South Indian ensemble is not that easy, considering how I am used to short hair that I don't need to manage while shooting. However, after a long time, I am getting to dress up in a proper feminine style, in contrast to how Meet dresses up. My disguise embodies a ‘Dhavani’ outfit, curled up long hair, a Gajra, spectacles, and a big red Bindi on my forehead. Being an actor, we definitely go through various changes based on what the script demands and I think that’s one of the best parts about our job. Donning this look is indeed a challenging task but I am working on it. To get the nuances right of my disguised character ‘Meenakshi’, I have worked on my accent in one day, so that I come across as an authentic South Indian woman on screen. I hope the audience enjoys the upcoming track of the show.”

Well, we all definitely love Ashi in this ‘Dhavani’ look. Aren’t we?

While Ashi is enjoying the South Indian look, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Meet will reveal the true identity of the real attacker (Shagun) in front of everyone.

To know what follows next, tune into Meet every day at 6 pm only on Zee TV!