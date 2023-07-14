Ashi Singh goes glam with GOLD for Meet’s upcoming wedding scene

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda, who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! After the recent 16-year leap, viewers witnessed how Meet’s daughter Sumeet (Ashi Singh) is always trying to be like her deceased mother so that she can live up to her name. While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, audiences are in for some exciting drama with Sumeet getting married to Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) son Raunak (Vikram Bham).

With every TV wedding, all eyes are always on the bride and her ensemble! This time around, fans can look forward to seeing their idol, Ashi Singh look simply gorgeous in an all-gold bridal ensemble. In fact, in the course of the show’s 2-year run, this will be the first time Ashi is getting to wear an out-and-out feminine wedding outfit in the show with long-flowing hair – and that is something she’s kicked about!

Ashi Singh said, “This is the third time I have been dressed as a bride in the show. But this time around, I’m not a tom boy bride but a very soft, feminine one in keeping with Sumeet’s persona. I was delighted seeing my bridal look. The ‘all gold’ lehenga and jewellery really stands out. The look in the show truly captures Sumeet’s elegance and the grandeur of the occasion. The makers and costume designers of the show have gone above and beyond to create a stunning ensemble. I believe the overall look is a blend of vintage glamour and modern sophistication. As for my makeup, it’s soft and natural, enhancing the radiant beauty of Sumeet.”

In the upcoming episodes of Meet, Summet- Raunak's wedding drama intensifies when Raunak claims to be her husband while Sumeet claims that it is Shlok she has tied the knot with. The matter further aggravates when Shlok denies having married her. Amid doubts about her character and values, Sumeet stands at a critical crossroad. Let's see if Sumeet navigates the situation with the grace, courage and integrity she is known for!



