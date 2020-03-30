Ashi Singh likes THIS Bigg Boss pair's music video!

MUMBAI: Even with the lock-down and people being quarantined globally, TellyChakkar is making sure to keep its readers updated with the minute to minute updates from the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT platform.

Well, along with print, our social birds are equally keeping our viewers engaged with exciting live sessions with popular celebrities.

Today, TellyChakkar went live with Ye Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Ashi Singh. We asked how she is spending time on being quarantined. She replied, “I am occupying myself in household work which is more like a warm-up before my workout. Also, I am keeping my diet in check and making sure to eat between 12pm to 8pm."

Also, we asked if she happened to watch Bigg Boss 13 contestants Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s music videos. She said, “I loved Asim and Himanshi’s song. I don't really remember the other two songs."

On the work front, Ashi Singh has been roped to play the grown-up Itti in Star Plus' Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne Do post the leap.