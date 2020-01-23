Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer WON HEARTS in MTV Splitsvilla X2: Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run with each episode incorporating twists and the drama escalating each every

episode.



Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer.



Ashish Bhatia was initially a part of MTV Roadies season sixteenth, but he couldn’t win that show and was quite pumped up and went all out

to win MTV Splitsvilla X2. Ashish was one of the very few consistent performers on the show while her partner Miesha Iyer too was quite

dedicated and passionate to win the title. The duo broke down post the winner announcement.

Rannvijay Singha who hosted MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla have witnessed Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer’s journeys very closely. He took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for the first runner’s up of MTV Splitsvilla X2.

He wrote: They didn’t win the title of #mtvsplitsvillax2 but they won a lot of hearts! @ashishbhatiaofficial also expressed the same in his track “haar ke bhi jeet gaya main”! Best of luck @mieshaiyer and #ashishbhatia .

Have a look at the post:

For the uninitiated, he curated a rap on not winning the coveted title! Ashish

has composed a song titled “Haar Ke Bhi Mai Jeet Gaya” dedicated to his MTV Splitsvilla X2 journey. The song is uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

What are you views on Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer on the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for updates.