Ashish Chowdhry’s DEV RETURNS on Colors TV

Colors is bringing back the thriller show DEV season 1.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Apr 2020 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of COVID 2019, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the Television screens like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Sarabai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi amongst others.

Colors’ re-ran the telecast of Dance Deewane, Comedy Nights With Kapil and Bigg Boss 13. Balika Vadhu also made a comeback on Colors’.

Now, the latest update is that the channel is bringing back the thriller show DEV’s season 1.

Yes, you heard it right.

Given the fact that people might like to see some thriller shows, Colors brought back Ashish Chowdhry starrer DEV.

Have a look at the tweet by Colors:

DEV had actors like Ashish Chowdhry, Sumona Chakrovarty and Amit Dolawat in prominent roles.

Are you excited to watch the show again on Television screen?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

