Ashish Chowdhry’s DEV RETURNS on Colors TV

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of COVID 2019, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the Television screens like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Sarabai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi amongst others.

Colors’ re-ran the telecast of Dance Deewane, Comedy Nights With Kapil and Bigg Boss 13. Balika Vadhu also made a comeback on Colors’.

Now, the latest update is that the channel is bringing back the thriller show DEV’s season 1.

Given the fact that people might like to see some thriller shows, Colors brought back Ashish Chowdhry starrer DEV.

A suave detective who solves twisted cases in a jiffy,

Dev Burman is a man shrouded in mystery.

Tune into Dev season 1 tomorrow 10.30 PM

only on colors @AshishChowdhry#Colorstvuk #colorschannel #devseason1 #dev #ashishchowdhry #detective pic.twitter.com/6fMC5zixxh — Colors TV UK (@ColorsTVUK) April 14, 2020

DEV had actors like Ashish Chowdhry, Sumona Chakrovarty and Amit Dolawat in prominent roles.

