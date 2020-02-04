Ashish Kaul bags Colors’ Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news. We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next on Colors’ titled Barrister Babu.

We exclusively reported about Pallavi Mukherjee, Pravisht Mishra, Dev Aditya and Madhusree Sharma bagging the show.

Also, recently we broke the news about Jaat Naa Poocho Prem Ki fame Pranali Rathod roped in to play parallel lead in the show as Saudamini. Now, the latest update is that actor Ashish Kaul will also join the project and will portray the character of Saudamini’s (Pranali) father in the show.

Ashish is known for her stints in popular shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Parvarish and Bepanah Pyaar.

We couldn’t connect with Ashish for a comment.

Barrister Babu is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It revolves around child female lead (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) who gets married in her childhood to a grown-up boy (played by Pravisht Mishra). Later, with the show progressing, boy makes sure the girl gets proper education and become a barrister.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.