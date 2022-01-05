Ashish Trivedi: Suniel Shetty's charm is filled with positivity

MUMBAI: Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of Mayank in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fiction 'Naagin 6', enjoysed a fan moment while meeting Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

He says: "I'm a huge fan of Sunil sir. I still have the same craze for his movies like 'Border', since childhood. I'm the happiest person to enjoy the opportunity to play cricket in his captainship at Celebrity Cricket League. It was a fun moment for me to be along with him on the ground.

"He is so humble and grounded. I still remember when we first met I was nervous but his aura made me feel so comfortable. His charm is filled with so much energy and positivity. He was very supportive in the game."

Ashish who also acted in the show 'Udaan' reveals his love for cricket. "I'm very much into sports and cricket is my childhood love. I have always participated wholeheartedly in many matches organised on different levels since childhood. And I was blessed to finally resume playing cricket post the Covid-19 pandemic."

SOURCE: IANS