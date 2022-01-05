Ashish Trivedi: Suniel Shetty's charm is filled with positivity

Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of Mayank in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fiction 'Naagin 6', enjoysed a fan moment while meeting Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 13:45
Ashish Trivedi: Suniel Shetty's charm is filled with positivity

MUMBAI: Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of Mayank in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fiction 'Naagin 6', enjoysed a fan moment while meeting Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

He says: "I'm a huge fan of Sunil sir. I still have the same craze for his movies like 'Border', since childhood. I'm the happiest person to enjoy the opportunity to play cricket in his captainship at Celebrity Cricket League. It was a fun moment for me to be along with him on the ground.

"He is so humble and grounded. I still remember when we first met I was nervous but his aura made me feel so comfortable. His charm is filled with so much energy and positivity. He was very supportive in the game."

Ashish who also acted in the show 'Udaan' reveals his love for cricket. "I'm very much into sports and cricket is my childhood love. I have always participated wholeheartedly in many matches organised on different levels since childhood. And I was blessed to finally resume playing cricket post the Covid-19 pandemic."

SOURCE: IANS

Ashish Trivedi Suniel Shetty Ekta Kapoor Naagin 6 Border Cricket League Udaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 13:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mohit Malik on his OTT debut: It will give me an extra push to try new things
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his OTT debut. The title has not been revealed yet. The actor...
Ashish Trivedi: Suniel Shetty's charm is filled with positivity
MUMBAI: Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of Mayank in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fiction '...
The connect that I had with Aakriti Sharma in my previous Kulfi Kumar Bajewala always wanted to be a father to a girl child– Romanch Mehta
MUMBAI: Actor Romanch Mehta is having a good run recently with him making a comeback in Star Plus’s show ,‘Kabhi Kabhi...
Shivani Gosain: OTT is a breakthrough for any actor feeling suffocated
MUMBAI: 'Pratigya 2' actor Shivani Gosain is excited to make her debut on OTT. She will be seen playing a pivotal part...
CONGRATULATIONS: Madalsa Sharma is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!
MUMBAI: As we wrap up an exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown another beauty from telly town. The actress is...
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most popular and glamorous actresses. She has carved a path for...
Recent Stories
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home
Latest Video