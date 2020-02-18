Ashita Dhawan, Harsh Rajput, Niyati Fatnani among others bid adieu to the viewers of Nazar in STYLE

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Nazar is one of the popular drama series of the small screen. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen with its thrilling and spine-chilling content.

The show has managed to win the hearts of viewers ever since its first episode. Nazar which started in July 2018 will soon bid adieu to the viewers paving way for an all new Nazar 2 which will have a new star cast barring a few.

The old cast recently wrapped up the shoot and actress Ashita Dhawan who played the role of Chaitali in the show shared a heart-warming video that they shot on the song ‘Hum hai iss pal yaha, Jaane ho kal Kaha’ from the movie Kisna, as a final goodbye to the viewers.

Nazar cast and crew are one of the very creative lot and staying true to their creativity they made an interesting yet emotional video for the viewers as they wave a happy good-bye to them.

Ashita shared the video along with a heartfelt caption. Have a look at it:

The promos of Nazar 2 have already hit the television screens and is being loved by viewers who can't wait for Nazar 2.

Will you miss Nazar family? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.