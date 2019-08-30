Ashmit Patel to play Iqbal Khan’s younger brother in 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

MUMBAI: After Singardaan, Halala, Panchali, Mona Home Delivery and #MeToo - Wolf of Bollywood, Ullu App is coming up with yet another interesting web-series 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

'The Bull Of Dalal Street' is a story about a poor man who comes to the city of dreams Mumbai and rises instantaneously to become one of the most influential brokers. He indulges in fraudulent and unfair trade practices and ended in a financial mess.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Iqbal Khan to be seen as a shrewd stock broker in the project. We also reported about Ashmit bagging the project.

Read here: https://www. tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ iqbal-khan-bags-ullu-apps-the- bull-of-dalal-street-190816

https://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/ashmit-patel-join- iqbal-khan-ullu-app-s-next- 190829

The latest update is that Ashmit has confirmed the buss with TellyChakkar and reveled that he will be playing Iqbal’s younger brother in the project.

Ashmit told us, "I am playing the role of Dilip in the web-series. He is an emotional guy with a colorful personality, who helps his brother (played by Iqbal Khan) to become a millionaire by manipulating markets in a way no one had ever done before."

'The Bull Of Dalal Street' will be produced by Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd., and Falguni Shah’s Dreamzz Images Studio and directed by Deepak Pandey.