Ashnoor Kaur is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get over and there's a special reason

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen. The diva is currently seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes. The actress plays the lead role opposite Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Ashnoor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. The actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about her latest whereabouts.

And now, we all know that the lockdown is extended till 3rd May and everyone is eagerly waiting to free themselves from the current situation.

Well, Ashnoor too is waiting for 3rd but there's one more special reason behind it. Interestingly, Ashnoor will turn a year older on 3rd May.

Birthdays are always special and this time, Ashnoor will have to spend her birthday in her house only.

Ashnoor shared a post on her Instagram and mentioned that with the completion of 15 days of lockdown, she will also complete 15 years of life.

Take a look at the post:

Well, we are really looking forward to how Ashnoor is going to ring her birthday amid the lockdown.

