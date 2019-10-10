News

Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Reem Shaikh set major BFF goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: Television is quite a competitive industry.

Despite the competition and comparisons, a few actors make it a point to keep their friendship with fellow actors alive.

Some such celebrities who share an extremely warm bond are young actresses Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Reem Shaikh.

These actresses started off as child artists and are now a known name in the industry.

Currently, Ashnoor, Reem, and Avneet are a part of different daily soaps as lead heroines, whereas Jannat is wooing the audience with her music videos.

They say that childhood friends always remain close to our hearts. Well, it seems like this is quite apt as far as these young performers are concerned.

They make sure to promote, support, and encourage each other for their upcoming projects and always have one another's back.

Nothing is as beautiful as young women supporting each other to grow and succeed, isn’t it?

Have a look at some of their clicks.



What are your views on them? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, major BFF goals, friendship, Music Videos, TV news, TellyChakkar,

