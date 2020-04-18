Ashnoor Kaur kickstarts her birthday countdown by treating her fans to this

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has been one of the finest finds of the television industry. The actress has been a part of the telly world for more than a decade, and while she started off her journey as a child artist, she has now become a mature actress. Ashnoor has been very active on social media and apart from the fan following that she has managed to garner with the work, she also continues to be a social media sensation as far as her reach is concerned.

Ashnoor has been sharing various updates on social media about what has she been up to over this period she has been spending in quarantine. And as can be seen, she has been trying to spend her time in quarantine rather creatively given the ongoing lockdown and how everyone is forced to spend time at home. All the celebrities have been trying to keep up with this period and so have all of us since now that the lockdown has been extended, there aren't too many options that we have right now

And today, Ashnoor has taken to social media to begin the countdown to her 16th birthday amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Ashnoor celebrates her birthday on May 3, and this year, the actress will turn 16, or rather sweet 16 and so, we can totally understand what the excitement is about. And well, the actress kick-started the countdown to her birthday today and for that, she shared a stunning photo of hers. With the last 15 days of being 15, that is what her post was about.

Ashnoor looked pretty in a trendy outfit as she layered her white t-shirt with a maroon cardigan and accessorized the outfit with an oxidized neckpiece. She did her hair into a high bun while her makeup was rather subtle and she looked stunning with that pose.

Have a look.

