Ashnoor Kaur makes jalebis and aces the task like a pro in these pictures

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently seen in Sony TV's popular show, Patiala Babes. The actress plays the lead role of Mini Khurana in the show. Patiala Babes, which took a leap a few months ago, has been receiving a great response from the viewers after some new characters were introduced. The show's story has become quite interesting.

Sourabh Raj Jain, Saisha Bajaj, among others have entered the show post the leap and the story is currently revolving around their characters.

Ashnoor is one terrific actress who has never failed to impress us with her brilliant acting skills.

Apart from being a wonderful artist, Ashnoor is also a person who tries different things in life. She has now showcased her yet another talent and we are left awestruck.

The actress shared several Instagram stories where she is seen making jalebis and boy she aced this difficult task like a pro.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ashnoor visited a popular restaurant with her parents and this is how she surprised them.

What do you think about Ashnoor's jalebi-making skills? Tell us in the comment section below.