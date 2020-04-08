Ashnoor Kaur RESTORES our faith in PERSEVERANCE

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes as Mini, is winning hearts with her brilliant acting and terrific screen presence. She is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has played memorable roles in many popular TV shows.

Apart from being a stellar performer on-screen, Ashnoor is extremely good in academics. She makes sure that her career doesn’t come in between her perusing studies.

At the age of just 15, Ashoor has conquered the entertainment world with her sheer dedication and hard work and is moving forward in her career every passing day.

Well, Ashnoor is not quite good when it comes to culinary skills. The young actress recently entered the kitchen to try her hands on cooking. Although she failed miserably at the beginning, she didn’t give up and was only satisfied after getting the desired dish prepared.

Have a look at the video:

Despite several failed attempts, the young actress tried until the dish was ready. Must say, she restores our faith in perseverance.

