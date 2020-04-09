News

Ashnoor Kaur spreads POSITIVITY via her latest photo; looks STUNNING in a black top; check

Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently one of the most popular actresses, has shared a stunning photo of hers.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2020 12:56 PM

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently one of the most popular actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting chops and stylish looks. She is playing the lead role in Sony TV's Patiala Babes. 

The actress, who is also known for her performance in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is quite active on social media. She keeps sharing photos and videos to keep her fans updated about what she is up to amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Ashnoor has been putting this time to good use. While the creative side of everyone has in fact taken over all over the internet, a little positivity on the web does go a long way. And so, Ashnoor has been preaching exactly that. She decided to share a stunning photo of hers where she is seen in a rather different look. With a black top paired with denims and her hair done in a way to look shorter than they are. She captioned the photos as “A happy soul is the best shield for a cruel world.” 

Check out Ashnoor’s latest photo here:

