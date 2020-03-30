News

Ashnoor reveals the Bollywood actor she would want associate with in a romantic flick

Ashnoor is a die-hard fan of...

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
30 Mar 2020 09:36 PM

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur began a career when she was just 5 years old.

She appeared on the show Jhansi Ki Rani and rose to fame with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. 

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Minni in Sony Tv’s Patiala Babes. Every small screen actor has a favourite Bollywood actor who is their idol and they want to work with them at some point in their lives. 

Ashnoor too admires an actor. While chatting with Tellychakkar, Ashnoor revealed that  she has a huge crush on Vicky Kaushal, and she would love to work with him in a romantic movie if given the chance. 

We are sure that Ashnoor and Vicky would spark a lovely chemistry on screen!

Tags Ashnoor Kaur Jhansi Ki Rani Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai Naira Sony TV Patiala Babes Mini Vicky Kaushal TellyChakkar

