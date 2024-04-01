Ashwin Kaushal’s entry as Puppy Mehra poses a significant threat to Pallavi’s struggles in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

Ashwin Kaushal enters Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ as a threat to Awasthi and Sharma family
Ashwin Kaushal

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa is a family show which narrates a heartwarming story of a single father Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur) and his unconditional love for the three daughters Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), Deepika (Neetha Shetty) and the youngest Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana). In the latest happenings, Pallavi tries to find the truth behind Jaidev taking a loan of Rs 50 Lakhs by mortgaging the Aangan house. As her challenges mount, the arrival of Puppy Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal), a cunning real estate agent, threatens both the Awasthi and Sharma families, adding to Pallavi’s difficulties.

Renowned for his negative roles, actor Ashwin Kaushal steps into the role of a money-minded estate agent, Puppy Mehra. He is a very smart and materialistic Punjabi dealer who deals with not just properties but everything that gets him money. His arrival in this show will create chaos as he comes with a mission to con the Awasthi and Sharma family. Puppy Mehra will become the biggest threat to Pallavi as she tries to find a resolution and protect both families from his fraudulent deeds.  

Ashwin Kaushal, who will be essaying the character of Puppy Mehra said, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a great show with a great concept. The biggest thing that attracted me is my character as Puppy Mehra in this show. I have always leaned towards negative roles as it comes naturally to me. The different variations and the depths of this character are what intrigued me the most. I love portraying negative roles and this character brings a storm of events in the show with his entry posing a critical threat to Pallavi’s struggles making it a must-watch show filled with a lot of twists and turns which the audience will love to anticipate.”

Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM

