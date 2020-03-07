Asim and Jacqueline rule the internet: #JacSimfever trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez have been hitting headlines for their upcoming collaboration. Earlier, the actress shared pictures from the dance rehearsals. Later, we came across many behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the two were Jacqueline is seen in a traditional princess getup while Asim is in a white suit. These pictures gave us a fair idea of what to look forward to. However, seems like the fans have already lost their calm as they just can't wait for the single, Mere Angne Mein to release which is expected to release tomorrow, March 8.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's fan clubs are now flooding the social media with a new term they have coined, #JacSimFever. Yes, the hashtag is currently trending on the top spot. A few minutes ago, we checked the number of tweets using this hashtag was 381k tweets, now the number has gone up to 411k tweets, well, this is growing every minute and we are sure that this will reach 500k in a matter of no time.

Credits: SpotboyE