Asim is happy to know that Himanshi is not getting married soon

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity as a contestant of the Bigg Boss house and has a massive fan following. He has been trending on social media for quite some time now.

Himanshi who was a wild card contestant in the house had a great rapport and friendship with Asim. The duo’s friendship was loved by the audience, and as we all know, Asim did have feelings for Himanshi. The singer said that she is already in a committed relationship and that she takes Asim only as a friend.

Well, viewers thought that there would be another love story in the Bigg Boss house but to everybody's disappointment it didn’t turn that way.

Now during the family week, Asim’s brother Umar will be entering the house and that time Asim would ask him if Himanshi is getting married to which he says no not anytime soon, and this message was sent by Himanshi herself.

Hearing this Asim seems to be very happy and he hugs his brother. Well, it will be interesting to see if Asim and Himanshi’s love story will begin once he is out or will they remain to be good friends as Asim as always expressed his feeling of love for Himanshi.