Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana go for a romantic drive

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is over but the craze is not. Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana reside in different cities are neck-deep into their professional commitments, but that doesn’t stop them from taking out some quality time for each other.

At present, the model-turned-actor is in Himanshi’s hometown Chandigarh and the couple is making the best out of this opportunity. Only recently, Asim and Himanshi were out on the streets of Chandigarh, taking a long midnight drive.

Well, they did something similar recently. This time, however, it was Himanshi who took charge of the steering wheel, as lover boy Asim Riaz sat beside. In a video shared by one of AsiManshi’s fan clubs, we could see the Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai driving the car with Asim sitting next to her and lip-syncing to the beats of a rap song.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE