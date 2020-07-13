Asim Riaz gets birthday wishes from grilfriend Himanshi Khurana!

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Kashmiri model-actor who was little known to many before the controversial reality show captured millions of hearts with his journey on BB 13, and became a very spoken name. Today (July 13, 2020), is a very special day for the handsome hunk as he has turned 27. Yes, it is Asim Riaz's birthday, and the young lad is being showered with love from all over thr country. While fans have been constsntly pouring their good wishes on him since yesterday, only today, someone very close to Asim has showered some special love on him.

We're talking about none other than Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Since yesterday, fans of the couple have been yearning to see some inside pictures from Asim's birthday celebrations with Himanshi, and just some time ago, the Punjabi Kudi took to her social media handle to wish Asim in the most adorable way possible. Himanshi took to her Twitter handle to send birthday love and wishes to beau Asim Riaz with a sweet post. As reported by ponkvilla, she shared a handsome looking recent picture of Asim and wished for his happiness. Penning down a sweet message for the talent actor-model, Himanshi wrote, 'I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile. Happy Birthday, Asim.' Within moments of Himanshi sharing this cute birthday post for Asim, the duo's fans went gushing over them. They started rooting all over for AsiManshi and showered their love for the couple.

Himanshi and Asim first met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends first and fell in love. The two ever since the end of the show have been head-over-heels in love with each other setting major relationship goals. They have also featured in two music videos together namely, Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

credits: Pinkvilla