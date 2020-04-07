Asim Riaz promises that he will always be with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular and cutest couples in telly town. The two met in Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love.

The two, despite several odds and criticism, have stood beside each other like a rock and are truly, madly and deeply in love. Himanshi Khurana’s latest cryptic tweet, however, had sent fans into confusion. The lady wrote how nobody wants to see them together, hinting at her relationship with Asim Riaz.

Her tweet, followed by a broken heart emoji made fans wonder if Himanshi and Asim have separated. While this made all the AsiManshi fans sad, the model-turned-actor was quick to clear the air. In response to Himanshi’s tweet, Asim promised that he will always be with her, irrespective to what people say or do. “BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!” Wrote Asim to her tweet that read, “Nobody wana see us together.....”

Take a look.