Asim Riaz shares monochrome pictures that will make you go weak in the knees

MUMBAI: After Sidharth Shukla, the one BB13 contestant who stole the limelight from other housemates was none other than Asim Riaz. Even though the actor was a runner-up, he gave major competition to Sidharth.

Now that the show has come to an end, Asim made a splash as he went on to feature in a few music videos like Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kallah Sohna Nai with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana and both the songs were a hit at the chartbusters. That’s not it. He has also announced his next project with the rapper Bohemia that he will be joining the rapper on his international tour to Australia and New Zealand. Asim will be a part of Bohemia's Icon Unplugged 2020 tour, which was supposed to begin on March 20. However, now that the world has come to a standstill, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic spread, guess, we have to wait a little longer to see that happening.

Till then, let’s show you some amazing photos of Asim that will definitely make you weak in the knees.Recently, Asim took to his Instagram account and shared a few monochrome photos of himself, leaving everyone lovestruck. Even the fans are constantly pouring in heart emojis in his comment section.



