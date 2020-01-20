Asim’s fans are upset! Blame the makers and Salman for not taking a stand for Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days, and since the show is so successful it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made her name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. The young boy is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

The last week has been very low for Asim, as the lad was hardly seen, and even during the weekend ka vaar episode the caller of the week, asked Asim if he was seen only because of Siddarth as post-Salman’s suggestion Asim the last week kept a distance from Siddarth.

Asim’s fans have come all out to support and his and are accusing Salman Khan and the maker for not supporting him, as they fell the game is very bias.

The fans are voicing their opinions, on social media that the makers are for no reason trying to show Asim down, where a fan pin pointed that when Asim was targeted by Paras on the bunglow thing no one took the matter out then, when his father was abused it wasn’t spoken of and today Sana’s father thing was out.

And now the makers are making him feel guilty of the Himanshi thing, and Salman taking out the topic was not necessary.

Seems like Asim fans are really upset with what is going on and no matter what they would stand beside him.

Check out the post below :