Asim’s father Riyaz Ahmed’s message to all son's fans

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

The young model not only made a name for himself but also has made his parents proud. His father who is extremely proud of his son to how he has played the game shared a special message for his fans.

His father shared a post on his social media account and expressed gratitude and congratulated all Asim’s fans for their unconditional support and love for his son who is having a memorable journey in the house, through his truthfulness, simplicity and clarity on all issues. He said he is also very proud of his son as he is inspiring the youth by his regular workout.

Check out his message below :