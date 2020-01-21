Asim's brother Umar warns Siddarth that Asim's fans will tear him apart

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days, and since the show is so successful the show as got a five-week extension more. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made her name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. The young boy is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Now as we know post yesterday’s fight between Siddarth and Asim their fans have been divided and is supporting the two. Where Siddarth fans are trending #apologisetosiddarthshukla, on the other hand, Asim’s fans are trending the hashtag #heroicasim.

Yesterday’s episode Mahira was accusing Asim that he had said something about her father, which according to Umar is not true as he didn’t hear it, he also tweeted telling Siddarth that one they come out Sid shouldn’t meet Asim as his fans will only tear him apart.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim’s fans really love him a lot and they fight with him with a whole heart.

Check out Umar’s tweet below :