From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat's 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai

Vishal Chaudary

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one of the best offerings under the dramedy genre on Indian television. The show is garnering tremendous response among the audience due to its unique concept, gripping storyline and interesting characters. Meanwhile, in a special conversation with actor Vishal Chaudary, who is playing an important role of Rahul Awasthi in the show, he shared some special stories related to his acting career with his fans.

Actor Vishal Chaudary says, "No one from my family has ever left Rajasthan, forsaking our settled family, a comfortable life, and wealth. However, I ventured to Mumbai with my dream. Growing up as a small-town kid, influenced by my parents, I used to aspire to become a doctor or an engineer. While those ambitions occupied my mind, it was through my involvement in theater and modeling that I gradually realized my true desire to become an actor. The expectations of parents often shape our own thoughts and beliefs, becoming ingrained in our mental programming. I firmly believe in the Law of Attraction, where one's inherent disposition aids in pursuing their aspirations. We simply need to cultivate a strong resonance with our desires."

He further adds, "In my household, both my brothers have pursued careers in medicine, and my father holds a prominent position as the director of the medical department. Despite not having any interest in it, I was expected to follow the same path and even took the PMT exam. However, being from Jaipur, I chose a different route after college and immersed myself in the renowned theater scene at 'Ravindra Manch.' This lasted for approximately four years before I made my way to Mumbai, gradually exploring opportunities in modeling, advertisements, and eventually television shows."

Let us tell you that even before this Vishal has been a part of many web series and TV shows where people liked his character very much. In such a situation, his character is entertaining the audience a lot in this show as well.

