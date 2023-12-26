Astounding! Friends star Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards made SHOCKING revelations on his addiction; Claimed his friends distanced from him

MUMBAI: On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry, well known as Chandler Bing from Friends, passed away. It was discovered that the acute effects of ketamine were what ultimately caused his death. His helper discovered him dead. Matthew was involved in a two-hour pickleball game. According to sources, he was discovered drowning in a Jacuzzi. Furthermore, Kayti Edwards, Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend, has revealed some extremely startling facts about the comedian and actor.

According to Kayti Edwards, Matthew Perry would ask her to give him drugs, as reported by the Daily Mail. Edwards wonders if she treated Perry badly as a friend. Kayti revealed that they spent a few nights of sleep but did not go on dates. Perry would ask her to buy drugs or would get them himself, she reveals. She would therefore comply and get them for him. When Edwards was five months pregnant, Perry once requested her to buy him some drugs, saying that no one would stop a pregnant lady. She reveals that Perry used to take 80 Vicodin a day, which was an extremely lethal dosage.

In addition, Kayti Edwards acknowledged providing drugs to Perry while the latter was working on Mr. Sunshine. Matthew was filming at the studios of Paramount. Edwards would be in his trailer and would reach the gate and request to meet the Friends star. She says he wasn't fooling anyone and that he wasn't a functioning addict. She related an event in which Perry had superglued his hands to his legs. It was unlike anything she had ever seen. For her, it was a fairly terrifying incident. To free him, she used olive oil and nail paint remover.

According to Edwards, both the co-stars of Matthew Perry's Friends and his close friends began to distance themselves from him. That's because they could not see him that way. She added, "They didn’t want anything to do with him, he was kind of on the outs with them, only because they didn’t want to see him like that, it was really hard." Edwards disclosed that Perry would pay her to get drugs on his behalf.

Credits – Bollywood Life