Athiya Shetty’s adorable wish for KL Rahul; the cricketer says this birthday was a bit different from the rest

KL Rahul said that this birthday was a bit different from the rest. Check out his post.
MUMBAI: KL Rahul, who is one of the most popular and stylish cricketers, turned a year older on 18 April. He said that this birthday was a bit different from the rest and that it’s a constant reminder of what’s really important.
Well, the handsome lad took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture. The picture showcases his birthday cake. His furry baby can also be seen in the picture.
Beside the picture, the birthday boy wrote, “This birthday was a bit different from the rest, but nonetheless one i’ll never forget, a constant reminder of what’s really important, the little things.”
As we know, coronavirus has created a crisis situation. The cricketer further mentioned that this year is for counting blessings and hoped for everyone’s safety.
“This year is for counting blessings. Thank you for the wishes, I hope everyone is safe. and now, i’ll go back to eating cake,” he added.
Check out his post here:
On his birthday, actress Athiya Shetty made him feel special. In fact, she sort of made her relationship with him Instagram official. She took to her social media handle and posted a cute of the due, but it’s her caption that caught everyone’s attention.
“happy birthday, my person @rahulkl,” read Athiya Shetty’s caption.
Take a look.
What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?