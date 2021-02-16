Atul Kulkarni to star in Ishara’s Faraar Kab Tak

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about the upcoming channel Ishara- Zindagi ka Nazara and its great line-up of shows.

As reported by us, the channel is rolling out four shows that are Agni Vayu by Key Light Productions, Ganga by Peninsula Pictures, Humkadam by Juggernaut Productions and Janani by Hats Off Productions.

We also broke the news about talented actor Sharad Kelkar most likely playing the lead role in one of their thrillers shows.

It seems Ishara is leaving no stones unturned to entertain viewers with a great line-up of shows with varied subjects and storyline.

The latest we hear is that talented and versatile actor Atul Kulkarni has been roped in for Ishara’s upcoming crime thriller-based show titled Faraar Kab Tak.

We could not fish out more details about the show however it seems to be an episodic show wherein Atul don the hat of a host.

Atul is known for his acting chops and has been entertaining masses with varied roles over decades now.

We could not get through him for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!