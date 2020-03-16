AUDIENCE DEMAND! Netizens want Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Currently, Virat and Sai once again discuss the same. Virat tries to explain to Sai that there is no harm in selecting Paakhi as their surrogate. This irks Sai but Virat tries to explain to her that she is thinking too much about Paakhi's suggestion. Meanwhile, Sai gets a message that Geeta is all fit and fine and she can be their surrogate. Both Sai and Virat are on cloud nine after hearing this. Virat assures Sai that he will always support her. The next day when Sai and Virat go to the doctor, they both give a nod to move ahead with the surrogacy procedure. Paakhi is quietly following them and she comes to know about the lady who is going to be Sai and Virat's surrogate.

Netizens are quite upset about the current track of the show and now they have been asking the makers to withdraw the show, and ask the channel to go off-air. It is high time that they make a decision and let the show end as there is no story left for the viewers.

In the upcoming episode, Meanwhile, Sai asks Virat to take her to the mall. Sai will buy lots of different colours of wool. They will reach home and share the happy news with Ashwini and hand over wool to her so that she can knit clothes for her and Virat's baby. Ashwini will be on cloud nine to hear that Sai and Virat are finally going to be parents.

Furthermore, Bhavani won't be happy to see that Sai and Virat have chosen Geeta to be their surrogate. She will be pissed at their decision and tell Ashwini that if Paakhi will be their surrogate, they will always be able to be around her and see their baby grow.

