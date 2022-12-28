Audience disappointed as the makers of Yeh Hai Chahatein to create magic on-screen after major leap

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Abrar Qazi (Rudraksh) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. However, things have now changed majorly as their dearest Preesha and Rudraksh are no more and the show has taken a 20-year leap.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra and Preesha get intimate; an inauspicious incident scares Preesha

The fans freaked out the moment the news was out. Reportedly, Abrar was going to quit due to the demands after this leap but stayed as the makers informed him that he will be playing Rudra’s son, Samrat.

This didn’t help the fans though as they couldn’t see their favourite couple’s love story ending and that too with a sad end. What added fuel to the fire was when the fans saw that the characters were killed off simply with not so much of emotional tribute and starting with the leap in the same episode.

The audience is still not over the love story of RuSha and clearly wanted to see a little more of their happy family life. The fans also did not like the fact that after the leap they won’t be able to see Swarna Pandey.

Sure it’s tough for a serial to go through such a leap and even though this is not the first time leap, this is actually a major leap.

So we understand that the audience will take time to digest but here’s the thing – there are many fans who are still ready to give chance to the show because they are still getting to see Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi.

However, the fans are not happy with the leap as they fail to see the magic of RuSha on screen. There are fans who are also comparing the beginning of Preesha-Rudraksh and Nayatara-Samrat and surely the difference is pretty evident.

There were some memes and some disagreements with Samrat’s look being a copy of Ranbir Kapoor’s character J.J from the movie ‘Rockstar’. However, we can see that the audience is slowly adjusting to that look of Abrar. What the fans cannot accept for now is the magic not being present as they had expected something equally good or better after the leap.

But we think it’s too soon to judge. Let’s hope the show makers listen to the fan’s demand and create the magic that the audience feels is required.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra has a surprise for Preesha, wants to make a memory for life

Do you think Nayantara and Samrat’s story will be loved by the audiences soon?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.