AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu is absolutely right, Akshara is SELFISH to take such a big decision on her own in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The current track of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through various ups and downs in Akshara and Abhi's life.

Ever since they have come face to face, things have only turned complicated for them.

Abhi is extremely angry with Akshara for going away from his life.

The duo came face to face after almost a year.

While a lot of misunderstandings that were brewing between Abhi and Akshu needed to be cleared, things only got complicated with time.

Akshara wanted to confess the truth but Abhi refused to listen to her.

And now, after Suhasini revealed the entire truth to Abhi, the viewers were in hope that things will be sorted.

However, things did not turn out to be in Akshara's favour.

Abhi instead blamed Akshara for taking such a big step without even informing him.

He also told Akshara not to be such a nice person and always do such sacrifices as he hates it.

But Akshara still did this and Abhi is not ready to forgive her.

The ardent viewers of the show are in full support of Abhi and think that his reason is justified.

Here's what they have to say:

For Abhimanyu nothing has ever been more important than Akshara. She taught him to love, but leaving him destroyed his faith in love. For her, her sacrifice is her love for him, but for him it’s the defeat of their love. Her sacrifice separated them#HarshadChopda #AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/YcETl1gr1o —(@MMargaritaM5) September 26, 2022

No one is wrong when we thought for a moment from their pov but thing which wrong is circumstances that broken them from inside and came in the form of these harshful words and tears



But the way they are serving us in this track is totally treat to watch



[#AbhiRa #yrkkh ] pic.twitter.com/ctIEDeaWLs — (@Shivangian10) September 26, 2022

Yarrrrrr Harshad is Such A Class Actor that Without him saying A word You Can Feel 1000 tons of Emotion

I mean this scene...can feel him #Abhira #yrkkh #HarshadChopda https://t.co/piL0rSJAwu — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) September 26, 2022

For him nothing is more important than his akshu neither his hand nor his profession....he will feel alive only when she is next to him #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/TQNTuWlShW — (@notarthi) September 26, 2022

Abhi would never want her to sacrifice, which he didn't like in Manju too. His pain of being away frm her is way more than his hand.

N Akshu didn't accept the condition until it came upon his life.

Both r right n wrong at the same time. If only ppl understood both.#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/MWH71vCZ9p — Rags_AbhiRaHcPr (@Rags_AbhiraHcPr) September 26, 2022

#AbhimanyuBirla dil lelo.. Everything you said today was so on point You were a true representation of the audience today. Bang ON! #yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/ocKZZWAoNh — Harshad My World~Abhimanyu 2.0 (@hcmyworld) September 26, 2022

What Akshara did was for her love but she should have kept Abhi in confidence before taking such a big step.

Akshara's good deed also turned against her.

Abhi justified his anger in the most logical way and it made total sense.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

