AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu is absolutely right, Akshara is SELFISH to take such a big decision on her own in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The viewers are supporting Abhimanyu and not Akshara after the major revelation track in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 12:29
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu is absolutely right, Akshara is SELFISH to take such a big decision on her own in Star Plus' Yeh

MUMBAI: The current track of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through various ups and downs in Akshara and Abhi's life. 

Ever since they have come face to face, things have only turned complicated for them.

Abhi is extremely angry with Akshara for going away from his life.

The duo came face to face after almost a year. 

While a lot of misunderstandings that were brewing between Abhi and Akshu needed to be cleared, things only got complicated with time. 

Akshara wanted to confess the truth but Abhi refused to listen to her. 

And now, after Suhasini revealed the entire truth to Abhi, the viewers were in hope that things will be sorted. 

However, things did not turn out to be in Akshara's favour. 

Abhi instead blamed Akshara for taking such a big step without even informing him.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – OMG! Abhimanyu Gives Kunal A Tight Punch

He also told Akshara not to be such a nice person and always do such sacrifices as he hates it. 

But Akshara still did this and Abhi is not ready to forgive her. 

The ardent viewers of the show are in full support of Abhi and think that his reason is justified. 

Here's what they have to say:

For Abhimanyu nothing has ever been more important than Akshara. She taught him to love, but leaving him destroyed his faith in love. For her, her sacrifice is her love for him, but for him it’s the defeat of their love. Her sacrifice separated them#HarshadChopda #AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/YcETl1gr1o

—(@MMargaritaM5) September 26, 2022

No one is wrong when we thought for a moment from their pov but thing which wrong is circumstances that broken them from inside and came in the form of these harshful words and tears

But the way they are serving us in this track is totally treat to watch

[#AbhiRa #yrkkh ] pic.twitter.com/ctIEDeaWLs

— (@Shivangian10) September 26, 2022

Yarrrrrr Harshad is Such A Class Actor that Without him saying A word You Can Feel 1000 tons of Emotion
I mean this scene...can feel him #Abhira #yrkkh #HarshadChopda https://t.co/piL0rSJAwu

— Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) September 26, 2022

For him nothing is more important than his akshu neither his hand nor his profession....he will feel alive only when she is next to him #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/TQNTuWlShW

— (@notarthi) September 26, 2022

Abhi would never want her to sacrifice, which he didn't like in Manju too. His pain of being away frm her is way more than his hand.
N Akshu didn't accept the condition until it came upon his life.
Both r right n wrong at the same time. If only ppl understood both.#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/MWH71vCZ9p

— Rags_AbhiRaHcPr (@Rags_AbhiraHcPr) September 26, 2022

#AbhimanyuBirla dil lelo.. Everything you said today was so on point You were a true representation of the audience today. Bang ON! #yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/ocKZZWAoNh

— Harshad My World~Abhimanyu 2.0 (@hcmyworld) September 26, 2022

What Akshara did was for her love but she should have kept Abhi in confidence before taking such a big step. 

Akshara's good deed also turned against her. 

Abhi justified his anger in the most logical way and it made total sense. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disgusting! Dr. Kunal instigates Abhimanyu against Akshara

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 12:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Guess who is MISSING Paras Kalnawat on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
EXCLUSIVE! Bhoomika Mirchandani opens up about her character in Sherdil Shergill, says this one is quite different from what she has done before
MUMBAI: Colors TV is all set to roll out a brand new show Sherdil Shergill which will be launching today. The show...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: Must Read! Nazia harassed by the kids
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha...
Woah! Naagin 6 actress Gayathiri Iyer aka Reem dating Bollywood hot shot Shaurya Khare?
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 star Gayathiri Iyer who made her bollywood debut with the movie Raid, opp Ajay Devgn and Yaara movie...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant Is Ready To 'Set The Stage Magical' In Hrithik Roshan Look
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the acclaimed dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant...
Rajjo: Goodbye! Arjun and Rajjo part ways, Manorama calls it destiny
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! 'Fake abs' 'bad editing' netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look
Shocking! 'Fake abs', 'bad editing'; netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look