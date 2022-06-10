AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara should leave their egos aside and call off their divorce in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The Birla and the Goenka families are not happy with Abhi and Akshara's divorce decision in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara finds the divorce papers; confronts Abhimanyu

MUMBAI: The ardent fans of Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are quite upset these days.

After their face-off after a year and what made Akshara go away from Abhi without even informing him, major misunderstandings took place between the couple. 

Things turned so complicated that Abhimanyu and Akshara decided to part ways legally. 

They are not willing to separate but their egos have made them do this. 

The upcoming episode will showcase some similar kinds of moments and Twitter has a very apt reaction to this. 

Take a look:

The ardent fans of Abhi and Akshara are not willing to see them getting separated. 

They want them to burn their egos and come back together. 

However, it seems Abhi and Akshu will definitely get divorced but later realise their worth and come back together. 

But before all that happens, the viewers will also see a lot of drama going on amid Akhu and Abhi's divorce proceedings. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

