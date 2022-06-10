AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara should leave their egos aside and call off their divorce in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ardent fans of Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are quite upset these days.

After their face-off after a year and what made Akshara go away from Abhi without even informing him, major misunderstandings took place between the couple.

Things turned so complicated that Abhimanyu and Akshara decided to part ways legally.

They are not willing to separate but their egos have made them do this.

The upcoming episode will showcase some similar kinds of moments and Twitter has a very apt reaction to this.

Take a look:

And here he wanted to tell her “that he don’t want all this to happen and want to stay with her Hamesha-Forever” but ego is the biggest thorn#yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla#AksharaBirla pic.twitter.com/2ZSVrGgCa0 — HC (@Harshuforever) October 6, 2022

He melted right there

And the way he responded with such a soft tone#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/CM4hcZ2UzH —@justfavoritess) October 6, 2022

Pls he literally melted here

And the way he responded with that soft tone and with full of love #AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/DKNyxr4yZq — aditi (@raanjhanaax) October 6, 2022

They both wanted to be with each other nd don't want this divorce to happen.... instead of expressing their wish they waited for others to call off their divorce... their EGO didn't let them to talk #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/4t0RkUam1M —(@notarthi) October 6, 2022

The ardent fans of Abhi and Akshara are not willing to see them getting separated.

They want them to burn their egos and come back together.

However, it seems Abhi and Akshu will definitely get divorced but later realise their worth and come back together.

But before all that happens, the viewers will also see a lot of drama going on amid Akhu and Abhi's divorce proceedings.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

