AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After Kinjal's decision of DIVORCING Toshu, netizens feel she is another Anupamaa in making

The viewers feel that Kinjal's character is now shaping up exactly like Anupamaa and she will also turn out to be like her in the show. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 10:55
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa has witnessed a lot of drama lately in the show.

Ever since Kinjal has come to know about Toshu's infidelity, things have turned extremely complicated between them. 

While the viewers were predicting that Kinjal would give up and compromise with Toshu but that didn't happen. 

In fact, came out strong and gave it back to Toshu for cheating on her and not even regretting it. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

Well, it was Kinjal's decision to not give Toshu another chance and also separate from him forever as she lost her trust in him. 

Toshu's ego is extremely hurt as he wants Kinjal to forgive him at any cost and move on in her life with him.

But Kinjal has made up her mind and this time along with Rakhi Dave, Anupamaa is also supporting her for this. 

Toshu is definitely going to create a ruckus for this as he is already blaming Anupamaa for ruining his married life. 

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa are now predicting the upcoming storyline. 

They feel that the same thing has happened with Kinjal which they earlier saw with Anupamaa. 

Anupamaa was extremely naive and very sensitive before she found out about Vanraj cheating on her. But when she came across this shocking reality, it changed her overnight. 

The viewers also feel that Kinjal's character is now shaping up exactly like Anupamaa and she will also turn out to be like her in the show. 

Kinjal has emerged strong just like Anupamaa and began to start standing up for herself. 

Furthermore, there are speculations that a new man will enter Kinjal's life soon in the show and she will be seen moving on with him. 

Well, this story is exactly like Anupamaa and the viewers are now looking forward to how the makers execute this track. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama and Anu are discussing relationships, Anu promises to never leave Anupama

