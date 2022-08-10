AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Anuj and Anupama choose different paths in Star Plus' Anupamaa, viewers heartbroken; here's how they react

While fans are not liking Anuj and Anupama's separation. They are now waiting for the story to move forward and Anupama to go to America.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. 

The viewers have seen how Anupama and Anuj's separation brought a major twist to the story. 

Fans were left heartbroken watching MaAn being away from each other for a very long time. 

In the previous episodes, the viewers saw how Anuj and Anupama came face-to-face after a long time. 

While fans were jumping with joy as they thought their favourite jodi will finally reunite, but unfortunately, that didn't happen. 

In today's episode, the real truth behind Anuj leaving Anupama will be finally out. 

However, this has left the fans heartbroken. 

Anuj confesses everything to Anupama and she patiently listens to him.

Anupama maintains her calm, even though she had every right to question Anuj. 

The viewers were waiting for the moment when Anuj and Anupama will get back together. But, it seems like that is not going to happen for now. 

Even after knowing the entire truth, Anupama decides to move on in life and pursue her dreams.

Anuj is heartbroken, but he has no choice. 

Fans wanted MaAn's reunion, but that ain't happening.

Prisha Mehta says, "Today's episode was just mindblowing. I was so waiting for Anuj and Anupama to go in front of everyone and reveal that they are together, but that didn't happen."

Anjali Doshi says, "Anupama and Anuj chose different paths. I am happy for Anupama pursuing her dreams but not happy that she will stay away from the love of her life."

Diksha Chatterjee says, "Anupama chose her dreams as she knew things are not going to be easy if she decides to get back with Anuj. It was a smart move."

Roshni Chadha says, "Anuj doesn't deserve to be left alone, but Anupama had no choice. For the first time, she chose her happiness and I just love it."

Kripa Saha says, "I wonder if Anupama and Anuj will ever be able to reunite. Things are not going to be easy for them as they have Maya, Barkha and Vanraj to ruin things."

While fans are not liking Anuj and Anupama's separation.
They are now waiting for the story to move forward and watch Anupama fulfilling her dreams in America. 

Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly nailed her performance with just expressions in today's episode. 

Fans have always been delighted to watch her perform emotional scenes. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

