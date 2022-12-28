Audience Perspective! Is Anupama unrealistically good and preachy? ; Here is what the audience has to say

MUMBAI : Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives.

The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its story line. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

Anuj and Anupama even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.

According to the latest plot, at little Anu’s annual function, Anupamaa and her are all set to have a special performance. Anuj is expecting that Anupamaa will have a fantastic performance to prove her love to little Anu.

Things go downhill when Anupamaa does not reach the stage on time and Anuj is highly disappointed and angry. Anuj thus turns into a guitarist at the last moment to save the day and make little Anu happy.

The show has a huge fan base but the netizens however feel that Anupama as a character is too preachy and unrealistically good. They have been feeling that as much as Anupama preaches and says a lot which is not required.

She tries to make her point which is fine but it feels like she overdoes it. The netizens have expressed disappointment regarding the same. Here is what they had to say:

Sheena Dutta: I find Anupama’s speeches way too long and preachy. She can make her point in limited words too. She need not give such long examples and take up so much time.

Ridhi Mundhra: I have been watching the show for a long time and I find Anupama’s way of explaining things overly exaggerated and preachy. It is a woman centric, woman empowering show but this much is not needed. She can put her opinion forward in limited words too.

Priyal Nigam: In the show, most of the time is taken up by Anupama’s monologues. I understand she wishes to stand for what is right but this is too preachy even for the elder audience. She can cut it short and save everyone some time.

Richa Baheti: Anupama always tries to stand for what is right but in that process she gets extra self righteous. Everyone wishes to see what is right but no one wishes to hear such long speeches about it. We love it when Anupama sides for the right thing but it is really unrealistic when she says so much about it.

