AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Are the makers falling short of a plot that is causing a delay in Ram and Priya's love story in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given us every reason to love it.

Ekta Kapoor has chosen some of the finest actors from the television industry to play pivotal roles in the show.

From the storyline to the characters, everything has been justified so far.

However, the ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are waiting for the biggest moment to witness.

Well, that is Ram and Priya's love story.

While the relationship dynamic between Ram and Priya has changed a lot ever since they got married, their love story is yet to reach its final destination.

The ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are disappointed as there is a delay in Ram and Priya's love story.

Here is what the audience has to say.

Shalini Verma says, "I am so waiting for the moment when Raya's love story finally kickstarts. There is a lot of delays and it is not making any sense."

Ritu Goswami says, "I have no clue why the makers are dragging their love story's beginning so much. It's high time to show them together in a proper way instead of just creating hurdles."

Shabana Shaikh says, "I so don't want to lose interest in the show as I am waiting for Ram and Priya's love story. I feel the makers are losing out on plot. Hence the Raya love track is getting delayed."

Simple Singh says, "We all are waiting for the moment when we get to see Ram and Priya together and the makers are just teasing us by delaying it."

Beena Bhatia says, "I think the makers should finally get Ram and Priya's love story started before the viewers lose interest."

Well, the viewers are not happy with the delay in Ram and Priya's love story.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

