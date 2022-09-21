AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Cliched storyline and love triangles in shows like Imlie 2, Udaariyaan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not IMPPRESIVE anymore

The ardent viewers are now fed up with some of the most cliched storylines that have been showcased. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 17:59
MUMBAI: There are several television shows successfully running on small screens for a long time now. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Pandya Store, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhagya Lakshmi, and many others are constantly ruling the TRP charts. 

Well, we all know that every show goes through interesting twists and turns in the storyline to make sure the viewers are hooked to the screens. 

Whenever a show witnesses a leap, a lot of changes take place in the storyline. 

New characters are introduced in the show while a few existing ones make an exit. 

Apart from this, the story takes new twists and turns and gets even more interesting. 

A lot of TV shows have already taken leaps while some are heading for the same. 

But the ardent viewers are now fed up with some of the most cliched storylines that have been showcased. 

Leaps are introduced only to change the fate of the show, especially in terms of TRPs. 

Furthermore, almost each and every show has witnessed a love triangle. 

The concept of such a storyline has become quite common and also predictable. 

TV shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie 2, Udaariyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more are witnessing such tracks. 

Well, it seems the makers need to bring more creativity to the storyline. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

The show recently witnessed a leap of 8 years with a few additions of new characters. 

