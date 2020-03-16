AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Cliched storylines of TV shows where characters shown dead and making a comeback doesn't appeal the viewers anymore

MUMBAI: Indian television has been entertaining the viewers for decades now.

The past several years has seen a lot of changes in the TV content.

While earlier, the makers used to focus on saas-bahu drama, now, times have changed and the viewers are treated with a variety of content on different channels.

Amid the rising demand of unique storylines and concepts, saas-bahu sagas continue to show their prominence.

A specific set of audience only prefers to watch the dramatic shows which have lots of fights, drama, shocking twists, kitchen politics and more.

Well, there are several hit formulas to make a TV show raise its TRPs.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya looks completely unrecognizable in this video, leaving everyone stunned

New entries, lead actors getting married, divorce, death sequences are some crucial tracks that keep the viewers hooked to the show.

Every writer uses these formulas to bring interesting twists to the story.

However, the one formula that never fails is that a character that is shown dead is brought back to the show just to bring a big twist to the story and spice up the drama.

The makers plan an unplanned exit of a certain character and also plan a sudden entry of the same character after a gap of a few months.

While this always works but with time, such plots have become extremely cliched.

The viewers now are quite smart enough to guess if the character will make an entry yet again on the show or not.

The recent examples are of Karan Luthra shown dead in Kundali Bhagya and Yogendra Vikram Singh shown dead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Well, it's high time the makers rely on some other ways too to gain the attention and also TRPs of the show.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Disheartening! Preeta is heartbroken to learn Karan is alive, feels guilty to marry Rishabh