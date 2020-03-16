AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Cliched storylines of TV shows where characters shown dead and making a comeback doesn't appeal the viewers anymore

The one formula that never fails is that a character that is shown dead is brought back to the show just to bring a big twist to the story and spice up the drama. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:54
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Cliched storylines of TV shows where characters shown dead and making a comeback doesn't appeal the viewer

MUMBAI: Indian television has been entertaining the viewers for decades now. 

The past several years has seen a lot of changes in the TV content. 

While earlier, the makers used to focus on saas-bahu drama, now, times have changed and the viewers are treated with a variety of content on different channels. 

Amid the rising demand of unique storylines and concepts, saas-bahu sagas continue to show their prominence. 

A specific set of audience only prefers to watch the dramatic shows which have lots of fights, drama, shocking twists, kitchen politics and more. 

Well, there are several hit formulas to make a TV show raise its TRPs. 

ALSO READ: Shocking! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya looks completely unrecognizable in this video, leaving everyone stunned

New entries, lead actors getting married, divorce, death sequences are some crucial tracks that keep the viewers hooked to the show. 

Every writer uses these formulas to bring interesting twists to the story. 

However, the one formula that never fails is that a character that is shown dead is brought back to the show just to bring a big twist to the story and spice up the drama. 

The makers plan an unplanned exit of a certain character and also plan a sudden entry of the same character after a gap of a few months. 

While this always works but with time, such plots have become extremely cliched. 

The viewers now are quite smart enough to guess if the character will make an entry yet again on the show or not. 

The recent examples are of Karan Luthra shown dead in Kundali Bhagya and Yogendra Vikram Singh shown dead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Well, it's high time the makers rely on some other ways too to gain the attention and also TRPs of the show. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Disheartening! Preeta is heartbroken to learn Karan is alive, feels guilty to marry Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pandya Store Anupamaa Kumkum Bhagya Bhagya Lakshmi Banni Chow Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Channa Mereya Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
9

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.  Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta...
Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their...
Recent Stories
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
Latest Video