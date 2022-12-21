Audience perspective: Do sequels like Durga Aur Charu keep the legacy of the original show alive?

MUMBAI : The legacy of the late Bondita and Anirudh Roy Chowdhary from one of the most loved television shows ‘Barrister Babu’ lives on, through their daughters in Colors’ ‘Durga Aur Charu’. While Charu is her mother’s soul, Durga is her shadow. The show outlines the journey of the two sisters who are bound by blood but are starkly different owing to their diametrically opposite upbringings after being separated as children.

The channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles of two sisters: Durga and Charu, respectively.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Durga aur Charu: Bholi takes her revenge on Charu, Charu and Chumki sent to Rasika bai

The show Barrister Babu quickly became one of the most loved shows in recent times. The characters of Bondita and Anirudh have stayed with the audiences. The show was able to capture the old-world charm and tell a story that was empowering and pleasurable to watch. Sure, the show had its own flaws, but they have been pointed out a lot of times. The show went off-air, which disappointed many fans and viewers.

But when the sequel was announced, fans were excited, and there was a level of intrigue in their mind about how they were going to carry the story forward. Sequels are not new in the world of television, but recently, we have seen sequels that have managed to stay on-air and create a fanbase of their own like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, and more.

But Durga Aur Charu is telling a story from a new perspective, by not changing the old story but telling a new one. The bigger question is, will Durga Aur Charu be able to continue the legacy of the original show?

From the looks of the initial episodes and the promo, the storyline looks promising and the actors in particular are doing a good job. The show has potential, and it looks like the audiences also feel the same way.

Anjali Yadav says, “The show’s promos look great, but Barrister Babu has its own fan base. Looking at the episodes, the show does have potential.”

Megha Das says, “The actors bring a lot of freshness to the show. Here’s hoping they take their own time instead of taking a generation leap.”

Nitya Sharma says, “When I heard there was a sequel, I thought it was going to have a different cast. But this is a continuation of the same so there is some intrigue there.”

Priyanka Duggad says, “The first few episodes are nice, but you can only tell after the first few months whether the show will work or not.”

Aditi Sehgal says, “The show ended on a good note, but some things should be left untouched.”

The show has been getting some positive reviews, and fans are really excited to see more from it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates

ALSO READ: COLORS brings a heartfelt story of two sisters in its upcoming fiction show ‘Durga Aur Charu’