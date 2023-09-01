Audience perspective: Durga Aur Charu doesn’t seem like it will live up to the legacy of Barrister Babu!

MUMBAI : Sequels are not new in the world of television, but recently we have seen sequels that have managed to stay on the air and create a fanbase of their own like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, and more.

The legacy of the late Bondita and Anirudh Roy Chowdhary from one of the most loved television shows ‘Barrister Babu’ lives on through their daughters in Colors’ ‘Durga Aur Charu’.

ALSO READ: Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Durga And Charu will finally reunite because of fate!

The show Barrister Babu quickly became one of the most loved shows in recent times. The characters of Bondita and Anirudh have stayed with the audiences. The show was able to capture the old-world charm and tell a story that was empowering and a pleasure to watch. Sure, the show had its own flaws, but they have been pointed out a lot of times. The show went off the air, disappointing many fans and viewers.

But when a sequel was announced, it brought back joy and a level of intrigue as to how they were going to carry the story forward.

The channel had roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles of two sisters - and young versions of Durga and Charu, respectively.

While it is still early to form and derive an opinion, it is very clear from the initial episodes that Durga Aur Charu is very different from Barrister Babu. Now with news of an actual sequel on the way, the interest in the show has a very different trajectory now and it feels like they are not really looking to follow the legacy of anything that came before the show. The story is pacing way too fast, and while it was shown that it will exist in a similar time zone and era, the new show feels very off-track and centred around dynamic ideas, and there is no social cause at the centre of it.

So, it feels like that Durga Aur Charu will unfortunately fail to live up to the legacy of Barrister Babu, and the audience seems to think the same.

Megha Mishra says, “The actors bring a lot of freshness, but the show does not have the promise, and that’s just sad.”

Nitya Sharma says, “When I heard that there was a sequel, I thought it was going to have a different cast, but this is a continuation of the same, so there was a level of intrigue there. But now, after watching a couple of episodes, I can’t keep up.”

Priyanka Sinha says, “The first few episodes are nice, but you can only tell that the connection to Barrister Babu is not that pivotal here except to find out what happened, which also does not seem to be the real purpose”.

Aditi Sehgal says, “The show ended on a good note. Some things should be left untouched.”

A lot of mixed opinions have surrounded the show, but the audience has lauded the performances of the young actors on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Baanke slaps Bholi; takes a major step further