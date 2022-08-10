Audience Perspective: Fans are happy for Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and rejoice over all things new! Find out as the Netizens Comment!

Fans are happy for Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan,  pretending to be a deal.

Since, then Sai and Virat have been on a journey of discovering love, hardships and separation.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles. The show has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now and garnered a loyal and dedicated fan following.


ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Satya has a painful past

There has been a new entry in the show in the firm of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai. It looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely what got the fans excited.

Fans of the show feel excited about the new psoibbilty of a a romance in Sai’s life after everything that she has been through, fans have even pointed out that they can see the glimpses of the old  fun Sai, when she is with Satya, and that Satya brings out happiness for her.

Harshad and Ayesha’s chemistry is an added bonus for sure. Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their reactions, check them out:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Well, it seems like fans are really enjoying the new SaiYa moments but a little birdie tells us that a lot more is in store for Satya and this is only the begining.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Bhavani makes a huge announcement, shocking everyone

 

    

 



