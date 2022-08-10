AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama ahead after Anupama-Anuj resolve their misunderstandings

The ardent viewers of the show predict more trouble for Anuj and Anupama after the couple reveals how they have sorted their differences.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 16:28
nuj resolve their misunderstandings

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts for months now.  

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning.

Anupamaa's storyline and concept have managed to strike the right chord.

A lot of people are able to relate to Anupama's story and her struggles and are taking inspiration from her roller coaster journey.

Rupali Ganguly's performance has been appreciated by the viewers and she has become everyone's favourite.

The show's current storyline is full of drama.

On one side, the Shah family is gearing up for Samar and Dimpy's wedding, and on the other side, Anuj and Anupama finally resolve their differences and make things clear.

While the ardent viewers of the show and MaAn lovers couldn't stop jumping with joy, they felt that finally Anuj and Anupama will reunite.

However, to their surprise, Anuj and Anupama chose different paths and compromised with the current situation.

Fans were not happy seeing MaAn not taking any efforts to solve the situation and instead chose separate paths.

In today's episode, Anuj and Anupama are finally home after spending the entire night together.

A lot of drama took place in the Shah house where Maaya and Barkha were also present.

Maaya got extremely hyper seeing Anuj-Anupama together and thought they have reunited.

ALSO READ:  Anupamaa: Insecurity! Nakul will not let Anupama snatch his rights

Anuj and Anupama revealed to everyone that they have cleared things and now, there are no more differences between them.

Vanraj, Barkha and Maaya don't seem happy seeing this but they have a sigh of relief after knowing that Anupama will still go to America and Anuj will stay here with Maaya and Choti Anu.

While everything seems sorted but it is not.

The ardent viewers of the show predict more trouble for Anuj and Anupama.

Ekta Jaiswal says, "Anuj and Anupama did a very big mistake of telling everyone that everything is resolved between them. They gave Maaya, Barkha and Vanraj a chance to create more problems between them."

Farnaaz Sheikh says, "I feel now Maaya will compel Anuj to marry her and promise him not to see Anupama."

Ishita Seth says, "Anupama will land in more trouble as Maaya and Barkha will do anything to make sure that Anuj-Anupama doesn't even see each other's faces."

Hiti Shah says, "Anuj and Anupama shouldn't have revealed the truth and tried to fake it so that they can plan to escape from the situation and expose Maaya."

Samar and Dimpy's wedding will see a lot of drama.

While Vanraj, Maaya and Barkha are no less in creating drama, Dimpy is also no less to create problems in the Shah family.

What will happen next in Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Anupamaa: Major Drama! Anuj puts Dimpy in her place for being rude with Anupama

Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Sagar Parekh Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 16:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Have a look at the shows based on the friendship, which will remind you of your gang
MUMBAI: Over the time with the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects have been on ott platform...
Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik begins his training for his next reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Akshay Oberoi to join Shriya Pilgaonkar in season 2 of the critically acclaimed web series The Broken News
MUMBAI:Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama...
Exclusive! Amey Wagh on fans’ asking about when Asur 2 will come, “I was tired of that question"
MUMBAI:Amey Wagh is one of the most popular names in the Marathi film industry. With his performance in movies and OTT...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Truth Time! Shivendra wants Surilii to tell the truth, will Dia accept it?
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!
LAST Instagram reel that they made together
WHAT! This was Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's LAST Instagram reel that they made together
still follows Ayesha
SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram, Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha
Pranali
MUST READ! Is Pranali Rathod aka Akshara following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda's footsteps?
Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s character Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say