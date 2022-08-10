AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama ahead after Anupama-Anuj resolve their misunderstandings

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts for months now.

The show's current storyline is full of drama.

On one side, the Shah family is gearing up for Samar and Dimpy's wedding, and on the other side, Anuj and Anupama finally resolve their differences and make things clear.

While the ardent viewers of the show and MaAn lovers couldn't stop jumping with joy, they felt that finally Anuj and Anupama will reunite.

However, to their surprise, Anuj and Anupama chose different paths and compromised with the current situation.

Fans were not happy seeing MaAn not taking any efforts to solve the situation and instead chose separate paths.

In today's episode, Anuj and Anupama are finally home after spending the entire night together.

A lot of drama took place in the Shah house where Maaya and Barkha were also present.

Maaya got extremely hyper seeing Anuj-Anupama together and thought they have reunited.

Anuj and Anupama revealed to everyone that they have cleared things and now, there are no more differences between them.

Vanraj, Barkha and Maaya don't seem happy seeing this but they have a sigh of relief after knowing that Anupama will still go to America and Anuj will stay here with Maaya and Choti Anu.

While everything seems sorted but it is not.

The ardent viewers of the show predict more trouble for Anuj and Anupama.

Ekta Jaiswal says, "Anuj and Anupama did a very big mistake of telling everyone that everything is resolved between them. They gave Maaya, Barkha and Vanraj a chance to create more problems between them."

Farnaaz Sheikh says, "I feel now Maaya will compel Anuj to marry her and promise him not to see Anupama."

Ishita Seth says, "Anupama will land in more trouble as Maaya and Barkha will do anything to make sure that Anuj-Anupama doesn't even see each other's faces."

Hiti Shah says, "Anuj and Anupama shouldn't have revealed the truth and tried to fake it so that they can plan to escape from the situation and expose Maaya."

Samar and Dimpy's wedding will see a lot of drama.

While Vanraj, Maaya and Barkha are no less in creating drama, Dimpy is also no less to create problems in the Shah family.

What will happen next in Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

